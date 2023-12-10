Thomas leads Northern Colorado against Texas A&M-Commerce after 28-point performance

Northern Colorado visits the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions after Saint Thomas scored 28 points in the Bears' 75-71 victory over the CSU Northridge Matadors
(wtoc)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-6)

Commerce, Texas; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado plays the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions after Saint Thomas scored 28 points in Northern Colorado's 75-71 win over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Lions have gone 3-1 at home. Texas A&M-Commerce gives up 73.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Bears are 0-2 in road games. Northern Colorado is seventh in the Big Sky allowing 72.3 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

Texas A&M-Commerce's average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Texas A&M-Commerce gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerome Brewer Jr. is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Lions. Tommie Lewis is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Texas A&M-Commerce.

Riley Abercrombie is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 9.1 points. Thomas is averaging 16.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and two steals for Northern Colorado.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

