4th annual Howdy Holly Days returns to Northgate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 4th annual Howdy Holly Days event at Northgate Saturday is said to have been a success. It’s estimated four to five-hundred people were in attendance.

There was even snow! It was man-made of course. Along with the flakes flying, there were more than 60 vendors. The event also included fun activities for kids.

The events coordinator for Visit College Station says the city always enjoys helping out small businesses and the market has grown significantly since it began.

“We have activities for kids, bounce houses and face painting. A giant snow globe. We have some Texas snow back here. So it’s been a really great time,” said Casey Barone.

