Aggieland humane society begins 12 strays of Christmas promotion
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Humane Society’s 12 Strays of Christmas started Monday.

During these 12 days, you can adopt any of the 12 pets for just $12.

When one pet gets adopted, the Humane Society will add another one the next day.

You can begin the adoption process by clicking here.

To see all the adoptable pets, click here.

