Architects compete in Gingerbread Build-Off

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The holiday spirit was alive and well at The Green on Century Square Sunday afternoon for a gingerbread build-off competition.

Professional architects, engineers, and students put their skills to the test to build their very own unique gingerbread creations. There was everything from the Texas A&M Aggie Barn, Kyle Field, and even one inspired by how the Grinch Stole Christmas. It was all for AIA Brazos’ 5th Gingerbread Build-Off Competition which raises money for architecture programs, leadership grants, and continuing education opportunities for emerging professionals.

Marcus Gibbon, AIA Brazos Gingerbread Build-Off chair said the gingerbread creations were made from entirely edible materials except for some lights that may be used.

“In architecture, a lot of people think that we just do buildings and we design them and stuff, but we also like to have a little bit of fun so this really pushes the architects to think outside the box and how can they use a new material with gingerbread to construct some structures,” Gibbon said.

But professionals and those competing weren’t the only ones who could get in on the fun.

“Kids could actually get a part of it and they get to decorate some cookies,” Gibbon said. “The kid’s build sponsors this year were the Primrose School of College Station, Texas A&M School of Architecture and Ramirez Simon Engineering, so without those sponsors, we’re not able to put on this event.”

Spectators had the opportunity to vote for people’s choice. KBTX’s Rusty Surette and Conner Beene were judges for this years competition.

