Bethel Lutheran Live Nativity returns for 8th year

By Heather Kovar
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You still have a chance to see the Live Nativity drive-thru production put on by Bethel Lutheran in Bryan.

The event returns Monday, Dec. 11, from 6-8 p.m.

There are live actors in almost all of the scenes.

Pastor Randy Bard says its a free event for everyone, and that it is important, since so many activities this time of year are expensive.

He says the production tells the story of the birth of Jesus.

“From the time the Virgin Mary receives her announcement from the angel Gabriel, all the way up to the largest scene, the largest scene is the Crèche, meaning its the nativity scene. The wise men are there, the shepherd are there, Mary and Joseph and the babies are there,” said Bard.

Once you finish driving through, there are photo opportunities and hot chocolate. There is also a canned food drive.

