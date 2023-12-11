The city of Somerville transforms into Santaville during the holidays

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Lauren Margolis
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The holidays are in full swing, and in Somerville, you can experience the magic of Santaville!

In Downtown Somerville, you’ll find the city’s annual Christmas celebration, with a parade, vendor market, fun run and lots of activities for the kiddos.

“I hope to just continue what it originally started as and it’s just to bring Christmas spirit and everything to the kids of Sommerville and surrounding towns, they’re more than welcome to come and join us,” said the new coordinator, Allyson Hargrove.

Of course, Santaville would not be complete without a visit from Santa Claus himself!

The jolly old guy stopped by The Three to share his favorite part of Santaville: seeing all the children!

“We have three, four generations of children that will be in Santaville, and some of the older ones that when they were kids and I was delivering candy and toys to them and now they’re bringing their children, their grandchildren and great grandchildren to this event and we’re being a part of that is awesome for us,” said Santa.

Santaville is on Dec. 16 from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. at 7th and Memory Lane.

