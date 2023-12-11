Cooper tabbed as FWAA Second Team All-American

Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper
Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper(KBTX)
By Rachel Perreault /Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M football’s Edgerrin Cooper added another accolade to his list of postseason awards following an impressive season as he was named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) All-America Second Team, announced by the organization and the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic Monday morning. 

Cooper was an unstoppable force in his junior season, helping the Aggies rank seventh among Power 5 teams in total defense (295.0 y/g), while also boasting top-three season totals in tackles for loss (96.0) and sacks (42.0) as a team.

The linebacker led the SEC and ranked fifth among Power 5 players with 17.0 tackles for loss on the year. Cooper’s team-best 84 total tackles and 8.0 sacks ranked sixth and fourth in the SEC, respectively.

The Covington, Louisiana, native tallied at least six takedowns in nine of the team’s 12 games this season, matching his career high with 11 tackles against Alabama and Mississippi State. 

He had at least 1.0 TFL in seven of the eight SEC games, including 8.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks through the first three league games of the season. For his impressive play this season, Cooper received First Team All-SEC accolades from the league’s coaches and was also named a First Team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, The Athletic and CBS Sports.

