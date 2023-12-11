Give the gift of fresh scent this Christmas with Buff City Soap

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Buff City Soap has just what you need to make this holiday season smell merry and bright!

They have a price point for everyone. We have gifts ranging from as low as $4, which make awesome stocking stuffers, all the way to $50 or more. Depending on what you need, we’ve got something here for everyone,” Director of Marketing, Julia Evans, said.

You can purchase pre-packaged gift boxes with a variety of items or customize the boxes with specific smells!

If you love the sights and smells of the holidays, get over to Buff City Soap before December 31. Each location has seasonal soaps, like the Santa Baby, that are handcrafted just for you.

Bath Bomb Parties are always a hit for team celebrations around the holidays. You can book your event here.

From candles and laundry detergent to body scrubs and lotions, Buff City Soap has it all! Be sure to stop by the stores in Brenham and College Station to discover your perfect scent for the holiday season.

