Grimes County Sheriff’s Office investigating drowning of young boy

(KBTX TV)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A drowning investigation is underway in Grimes County after a 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive Sunday.

The incident happened on Knob Hill Road.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the child was first reported missing around 3 p.m. Sunday. A short time later, he was found unresponsive in a small drainage pond several hundred yards away.

The toddler was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Navasota, where he was pronounced dead.

The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is now looking into the incident.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS says it is responding to a two-vehicle major crash that has multiple injuries.
DPS responding to major wreck near Lakeside Grocery
Possible road rage incident
Road rage shooting incident under investigation in Montgomery County
Ashley Randele says her father, Thomas Randele, was really a fugitive bank robber named...
Woman says her dying father, while watching ‘NCIS,’ confessed to being a fugitive with an assumed name
Marvin Dee-Glynn Dawson, 33
College Station man arrested on child pornography charges
BCS Marathon
Road closures for Sunday’s BCS Marathon

Latest News

Annual fundraiser offers a fun afternoon of music, art, and entertainment
Save the date for Arts Council’s Boots & BBQ
Brazos County Public Defenders talk future growth during oversight meeting
Brazos County Public Defenders talk future growth during oversight meeting
Mark A. Welsh III, Interim President of Texas A&M University.
Regent agenda shows plans to confirm A&M University President Tuesday
Monday Afternoon Weather Update - December 11
Devin Newtown
Brazos County inmate attacks detention officer, has new charges added