Grimes County Sheriff’s Office investigating drowning of young boy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A drowning investigation is underway in Grimes County after a 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive Sunday.

The incident happened on Knob Hill Road.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the child was first reported missing around 3 p.m. Sunday. A short time later, he was found unresponsive in a small drainage pond several hundred yards away.

The toddler was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Navasota, where he was pronounced dead.

The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is now looking into the incident.

