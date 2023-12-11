Junior League holds annual charity ball

By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The annual Junior League Charity Ball took its guests to Oz Saturday night.

This year’s ball took place at the Legends Event Center in Bryan. The theme was “There’s No Place Like Home” which is a tribute to “The Wizard of Oz.” There was a dinner, dancing, a program, a live and silent auction, and a raffle.

At its core, the ball is a fundraiser that raises awareness for the philanthropies the organization holds like Stuff the Bus and Load the Locker.

“This benefits all the kids in Bryan-College Station literally all of them this year we were able to give starter supply kits to every child in Bryan-College Station so this really does impact everybody and tonight is just our fun night out,” Ashley McCoy, Junior League Ball Logistics and Entertainment Chair said.

McCoy said the event was open to the public and they try to get as many local vendors and sponsors to attend.

