Longtime radio voice Roger Garrett starts new online station

Roger Garrett has launched a new internet radio station.
Roger Garrett has launched a new internet radio station.(KBTX)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After spending many years as a host and DJ at KORA, Roger Garrett is embarking on a new journey.

Garrett first started at KORA in 1986. He says he was asked to resign last week. Now, he has launched a new internet station called RokJok FM.

“It’s ‘Classics that Rock’. It’s my heart and soul, what I love to do,” Garrett said. “I was on a rock station here in town for 10 years when KTSR was on so it’s kind of like going back to those days, to that music.”

Garrett says he’s excited about the possibilities of an internet station.

“I did my first live show this morning, and I didn’t want to stop,” he said. “There’s just no limit to what we can do and I’m pretty excited about it. We can go to First Friday. I was in the parade Thursday night. We can do that and be live on the radio at the same time on the internet station "

You can listen to RokJok FM online now.

