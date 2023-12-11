Navasota ISD to hold meeting discussing future expansion, plans

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota ISD is holding a meeting to discuss big plans for the future.

Navasota ISD invites the community to attend the discussion featuring possible plans for a fourth elementary school, a presentation from developers on expansion efforts, and a potential bond proposal. The meeting will be on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m., in the boardroom at the Navasota ISD Administration Building.

“We want to invite folks to come to the meetings and be informed and part of the process and the exciting growth,” said Dr. Stu Musick, Superintendent of Navasota Schools. “There’s just some really exciting things over the next five to 10 years, and 10 to 20 years as well, it’s going to be exciting to be a part of that.”

In the northwest part of Navasota ISD, the Millican area, there will be a 10-year building plan to add around 2,000 homes, said Musick. Developers will be attending the meeting to share their plans with people.

This addition will bring more students to the district. The school hopes to begin preparation efforts to welcome the incoming student population.

“There’s going to be a lot of new students and new growth coming,” said Musick. “We have a plan to prepare for that, we’ve been working with city and county officials for that. We’re actively getting prepared to educate the students that move into our school district and we’re excited.”

Discussion, questions, and input are all encouraged from those who attend the meeting, said Musick. The meeting is primarily to offer the community information.

“This is more of an informational position from our financial advisor along with the developers that are coming,” said Musick. “We want to make sure that folks do have all of the information as well as knowing when the bond meetings, specifically, will be coming up in January and February.”

Committee meeting dates for the potential bond are below.

Jan. 11, 2024

Jan. 18, 2024

Feb. 1, 2024

Feb. 5, 2024

Musick says there is potential for a fourth elementary school to be added to the district to help educate Navasota’s growing population. The school is hoping to take on these plans without affecting the taxes people pay.

“We’re in a good position to do that,” said Musick. “If we had to go out and add another elementary school in the near future [we could] potentially be able to do that without raising current taxes.”

The meeting will be held at the Navasota Administration Building at 705 E Washington Ave.

“We want folks to be able to gain information on what’s on the horizon,” said Musick. “But also, [we want] to answer any questions they may have.”

