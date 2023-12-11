Nutritionist shares how to indulge in the holidays without all the bloat

By Lauren Margolis
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It can be hard to stay on track with our health goals when we’re surrounded by lots of sweet treats and savory dishes during the holiday season.

Nutritionist and author of The Human Being Diet Petronella Ravenshear shares advice on how to indulge without the bloat and weight gain that can sometimes accompany this time of year.

“I think the number one thing to counteract all those pro-inflammatory foods like sugar is water. The importance of water can’t be overstated,” said Ravenshear.

She said rather than sticking to a strict diet and exercise routine, she recommends enjoying the holidays, and taking it easy on your mind and body.

“There are so many other days of the year that we can be strict with ourselves, but this isn’t the moment for deprivation,” explained Ravenshear.

Instead of breaking a big sweat in the gym everyday, she recommends going for walks as your exercise during December.

She said high intensity cardio can add to stress, while walking helps with digestion.

“It’s a natural anti-inflammatory, so water and walking,” said Ravenshear. “We beat ourselves up so much, don’t we? And this just isn’t the time to do it. This is the time to relax and enjoy and be mindful about what we’re doing and celebrate.”

Ravenshear said it’s great to eat the treats this holiday season but take the time to enjoy each bite.

“Rather than just wolfing them down, let’s really savor every mouthful and enjoy what we’re doing, and that also has the effect of improving our digestion, so we’re less likely to get so bloated,” added Ravenshear.

However, she said one ingredient she avoids is gluten, and says almond flour is a great alternative in recipes.

“It’s high in protein as well, and it’s got good fat in it and it’s low carb, so it’s a win, win, win,” said Ravenshear.

For more information like this, Ravenshear just released the second edition of her book, The Human Being Diet.

