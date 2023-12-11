Previewing Bryan City Council’s meeting and public hearing on storm sewer Improvements project

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan City Council is set to meet on Tuesday to approve several items that could shape the city’s future economy. We could also hear more about the latest phase of improvements to Midtown Park.

Boonville Center Mixed-Use Development: City council is set to consider a proposed economic agreement with Boonville Center, L.L.C, the developers behind a 30-acre mixed-use project near Briarcrest and Booneville Drive. This development, which is expected to feature a blend of retail and housing, has been a focal point of collaboration between the City of Bryan and the Bryan Business Council over the past 18 months.

Under the proposed Chapter 380 Agreement, the city’s commitments include installing traffic signals and reimbursing the developer for water and sewer extensions, drainage detention, and other infrastructure improvements, with a total reimbursement cap of $938,710. The developer, in turn, commits to delivering the mixed-use development within seven years, with a minimum ad valorem value of $33,000,000.

City documents emphasize the necessity of this public-private partnership, stating that without it, the development may not proceed as envisioned. Approval of the Chapter 380 Agreement is recommended by city staff to facilitate the growth of retail in the area, potentially triggering additional sales tax revenue and job creation.

LaSalle Hotel Revitalization: Additionally, the Council will consider extending an agreement with Marriott, owners of the LaSalle Hotel, acknowledging delays in the hotel’s revitalization due to supply chain issues and design revisions requested by the Historic Landmark Commission. The agreement stipulates a $6,000,000 investment by the developer, with the city offering grants, marketing support, parking spaces, and assistance in obtaining utility incentives based on performance metrics.

Midtown Park: City leaders will also consider a design contract worth $467,000 with Walker Partners, L.L.C., for the next phase of Bryan Midtown Park. This phase, identified as Phase 3C, focuses on the creation of a lake-edge boardwalk. The proposed contract outlines two construction phases, strategically addressing sheet pile installation, grading, drainage, walkways, boardwalk structure, lighting, cameras, floating docks, and a pedestrian bridge. City documents say the phased approach aims to minimize disruptions and align with the scheduled opening of the Schulman Movie Bowl Grille in 2025.

Public Hearing on Wayside and Carter Creek Storm Rehab: The city will host its first public meeting on Monday, inviting residents to engage with the designer and city staff regarding the Wayside Drive and Carter Creek Parkway Storm Sewer Improvements Project. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 PM in the cafeteria at Henderson Elementary and will provide an opportunity for residents to explore concept plans and contribute to the project’s development.

