Regent agenda shows plans to confirm A&M University President Tuesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Board of Regents will meet Tuesday to appoint Gen. Mark Welsh to full President of Texas A&M University and negotiate an agreement for his employment.

This meeting will begin telephonically at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12. This is just over three weeks since the regents named Welsh their sole finalist for the position but required a 21-day waiting period for comments.

Welsh accepted the interim position in July after former President Katherine Banks resigned suddenly. Previously, Welsh was the Dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service.

Born in San Antonio, Gen. Welsh arrived at Texas A&M in 2016 as a highly decorated Air Force veteran who served for 40 years. During that time, he won countless awards and honors, including the Distinguished Service Medal, the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, and the Distinguished Flying Cross. He was also named the Chief of Staff of the Air Force by Barack Obama in 2012, before serving the entirety of his four-year term.

