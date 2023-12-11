Regent agenda shows plans to confirm A&M University President Tuesday

This is just over three weeks since the regents named Welsh their sole finalist for the position but required a 21-day waiting period for comments.
Mark A. Welsh III, Interim President of Texas A&M University.
Mark A. Welsh III, Interim President of Texas A&M University.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Board of Regents will meet Tuesday to appoint Gen. Mark Welsh to full President of Texas A&M University and negotiate an agreement for his employment.

This meeting will begin telephonically at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12. This is just over three weeks since the regents named Welsh their sole finalist for the position but required a 21-day waiting period for comments.

Welsh accepted the interim position in July after former President Katherine Banks resigned suddenly. Previously, Welsh was the Dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service.

Born in San Antonio, Gen. Welsh arrived at Texas A&M in 2016 as a highly decorated Air Force veteran who served for 40 years. During that time, he won countless awards and honors, including the Distinguished Service Medal, the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, and the Distinguished Flying Cross. He was also named the Chief of Staff of the Air Force by Barack Obama in 2012, before serving the entirety of his four-year term.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS says it is responding to a two-vehicle major crash that has multiple injuries.
DPS responding to major wreck near Lakeside Grocery
Possible road rage incident
Road rage shooting incident under investigation in Montgomery County
Ashley Randele says her father, Thomas Randele, was really a fugitive bank robber named...
Woman says her dying father, while watching ‘NCIS,’ confessed to being a fugitive with an assumed name
Marvin Dee-Glynn Dawson, 33
College Station man arrested on child pornography charges
BCS Marathon
Road closures for Sunday’s BCS Marathon

Latest News

Monday Afternoon Weather Update - December 11
Devin Newtown
Brazos County inmate attacks detention officer, has new charges added
“There’s so many talented people around here that need to show what they’re capable of.”
Rising designers, business owners showcase brands at winter fashion show
Marvin Dee-Glynn Dawson, 33
College Station man arrested on child pornography charges