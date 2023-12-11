Rising designers, business owners showcase brands at winter fashion show

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Designer Akira Carson is bringing together other local designers and business owners to showcase their brands.

Their work will be on display at Carson’s inaugural Winter Fashion Show Saturday at the Brazos Center.

Ahead of the show, attendees can shop from 15 vendors from 1-4 p.m. There will also be a cocktail hour with hors d’oeuvres from 3-4 p.m.

The fashion show is from 5-7 p.m., and will include Carson and five other designers and business owners.

“I really wanted to do this for our community because I feel like this is something that needs to be done,” Carson said. “There’s so many talented people around here that need to show what they’re capable of.”

Carson is making every piece by hand and said her collection is inspired by the 70s, 80s and 90s.

“I’m bringing that with our modern age right now,” Carson said.

The designer, who learned to sew from watching YouTube videos about five years ago, said the material and designs she uses are an ode to her childhood and her grandmother.

Some of her designs can be seen below.

This look is all about the 80s. It’s a shaggy, faux fabric top and green corduroy pants.

If you remember Thelma Evans from “Good Times,” this may remind you of her. It’s a cowrie-print bubble dress and a derby hat, which Carson made.

The cropped turtle neck and floral high-waisted skirt are inspired by Carson’s grandmother with a modern-day twist.

The designer said this look could be worn by anyone.

This corduroy look features a jacket with a floral pop and bell-bottom pants.

Carson said the look is inspired by the 80s.

Doors open at noon Saturday for the vendor market and close at 4:30 p.m. for the fashion show.

There will be a red carpet to take pictures, so Carson said it’s important to dress to impress.

In addition, the designer will be accepting donations for a toy drive along with monetary donations for a family in need and her behind-the-scenes team.

More information can be found here.

