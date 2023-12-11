Save the date for Arts Council’s Boots & BBQ

The 5x5 for the Future: Scholarship Gallery exhibit will be on display at the event
By Crystal Galny
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Boots & BBQ is one of the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley’s annual fundraisers that offers a fun afternoon of music, art, and entertainment.

It’s happening Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, from 12-3 p.m. at The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley.

During the Arts Council’s Boots & BBQ event, there will be fifty-five 5x5 original works of art donated by artists supporting the next generation of artists.

The 5x5 for the Future: Scholarship Gallery exhibit will remain on display until Feb. 9, 2024.

Each piece will cost $55 with all proceeds going towards the Arts Council Scholarship Fund.

The Arts Council’s College Art Scholarship is open to all graduating High School seniors in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties who will attend an accredited college or university with a course of study in the arts, culture, or heritage fields. Scholarship applications are available now and the deadline to apply is Feb. 26, 2024.

To participate, artists must complete the following form to reserve their canvas.

Tickets to Boots & BBQ can be purchased online and will also be available at the door.

