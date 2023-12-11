Spread the warmth with Dirt Road Rustics this Christmas

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You can give the gift of warmth to a family in need this Christmas.

Dirt Road Rustics is partnering with Kingdom Outreach to provide 200 local families with a stuffed animal and blanket for the holiday season.

It’s easy to participate in the Snuggle Up campaign.

All you have to do is stop by Dirt Road Rustics, choose a family, a senior, or a widow and drop off your donations before December 20.

For your good deed, Dirt Road Rustics will give you a 20% home décor coupon!

