Take pictures with Santa, animals to support AMCHS FFA

By Alex Egan
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated High School FFA will hold a Pictures with Santa event on Friday, Dec. 15, from noon until 5 p.m. at the Tractor Supply in College Station.

The event is free, but donations are accepted and will go towards scholarships for AMCHS FFA seniors. You need to bring your camera, according to the AMCHS FFA.

“FFA really gives students confidence to be able to do things in the future and through this program, we’re able to have the scholarship money that goes directly to the students,” AMCHS FFA President Mallory Zumwalt said.

Along with pictures with Santa, there will be some animals to take pictures with including 4-month-old Longhorn calf “Sarge” being raised by AMCHS Sophomore Gus McGuire.

“[FFA] has given me a lot of opportunities and just fun, like, trips to have with my friends,” McGuire said.

You can learn more about AMCHS FFA here.

