Treat of the Day: Fun For All Playground receives big donation from Santa’s Wonderland
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The “Cocoa for a Cause” program at Santa’s Wonderland has been giving back to local groups and organizations all season.
Recently they presented Fun For All Playground with a check for $20,298.42.
Fun for All Playground is continuing to raise funds for phase two of their playground.
