Unique finds and holiday cheer at Bryan’s Christmas vendors market

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -More than a dozen small businesses teamed up for a Christmas vendors market Sunday.

The event, hosted by BCS Market, took place at the VFW Post 4692 on North Harvey Mitchell Pkwy in Bryan.

The gathering was free and open to the public, featuring a variety of unique and one-of-a-kind items, ranging from clothing and jewelry to holiday decor and more.

Organizers emphasized the importance of supporting local businesses this holiday season.

“It’s a way to help them grow and get their name out there, and it’s extra income for families to help them get through, to help get them through the year,” said Sarah Garcia with BCS Market.

Sunday’s market marked the final one for the year, but organizers have plans to resume in March after winter. Additionally, they intend to incorporate a flea market component for the sale of used items.

