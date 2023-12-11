Volunteer to ring at a red kettle this Christmas with The Salvation Army

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Lauren Margolis
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s red kettle season and The Salvation Army needs your help!

Whether it’s donating in person or online, or even volunteering your time, there are so many ways to give back this Christmas.

“That little bell, that kettle is the hope for so many families for a year,” said Captain Luis Villanueva.

The money donated, isn’t just used during the holidays; it goes to helping people in our community all year long!

Your support provides food, shelter, and hope to those in need here in the Brazos Valley.

To help collect more funds for The Salvation Army, you can register to ring the red kettle bell.

You can volunteer as an individual, or organize a group to do it together.

There is also an option to be a virtual ringer, meaning you can ask friends and family to donate online.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS says it is responding to a two-vehicle major crash that has multiple injuries.
DPS responding to major wreck near Lakeside Grocery
Possible road rage incident
Road rage shooting incident under investigation in Montgomery County
Ashley Randele says her father, Thomas Randele, was really a fugitive bank robber named...
Woman says her dying father, while watching ‘NCIS,’ confessed to being a fugitive with an assumed name
Marvin Dee-Glynn Dawson, 33
College Station man arrested on child pornography charges
BCS Marathon
Road closures for Sunday’s BCS Marathon

Latest News

Nutrition
Nutritionist shares how to indulge in the holidays without all the bloat
Santaville
The city of Somerville transforms into Santaville during the holidays
Spread the warmth with Dirt Road Rustics this Christmas
Spread the warmth with Dirt Road Rustics this Christmas
Give the gift of fresh scent this Christmas with Buff City Soap
Give the gift of fresh scent this Christmas with Buff City Soap