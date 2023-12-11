Volunteer to ring at a red kettle this Christmas with The Salvation Army

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s red kettle season and The Salvation Army needs your help!

Whether it’s donating in person or online, or even volunteering your time, there are so many ways to give back this Christmas.

“That little bell, that kettle is the hope for so many families for a year,” said Captain Luis Villanueva.

The money donated, isn’t just used during the holidays; it goes to helping people in our community all year long!

Your support provides food, shelter, and hope to those in need here in the Brazos Valley.

To help collect more funds for The Salvation Army, you can register to ring the red kettle bell.

You can volunteer as an individual, or organize a group to do it together.

There is also an option to be a virtual ringer, meaning you can ask friends and family to donate online.

