Weekend Lineup: Santa Claus is coming to town

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two Sundays from December 10 is Christmas Eve and in preparation, Santa Claus is coming to town this upcoming weekend to meet families at a couple of locations. There are also some other events to look forward to.

Cookies & Cocoa with Santa: This Saturday Santa will be at Grand Station Entertainment from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Those in attendance will be able to meet the Jolly Ol St. Nick, snap a photo with him and share those Christmas wishes. There will also be free cookies and cocoa.

Chick-fil-A Breakfast and Dinner with Santa: Also on Saturday, Santa will be using his magic to be at the Chick-fil-A on Briarcrest Drive during two-time slots for the 7th Breakfast and Dinner with Santa. He will be there from 8 a.m. until noon and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The event is free, but those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP online with a Tuesday deadline. Polaroid pictures with Santa will be available for $5.

Brunch with Santa: The Hilton in College Station will be having a festive brunch with Santa Claus this Sunday and on December 24th. There will be “fun activities” and a chance to see Santa and tell him all about those Christmas wishes. Seating will be a 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Those looking to attend are asked to call for reservations.

Carson Fashion, Fashion Show: On Saturday Carson Fashion will be hosting its first fashion show at the Brazos Center. The doors will open at noon and close at 4:30 p.m. There will be 15 vendors, and the fashion show, which showcases models 3 and up will start at 5 p.m. There will also be a toy drive.

Brazos Breeze Flute Choir Christmas Concert: The Brazos Breeze Flute Choir will perform its annual Christmas concert on Sunday. It will be at 5 p.m. at First Methodist Church in Downtown Bryan. There will be various performances such as A Christmas Overture, Polar Express and When Christmas Comes to Town, and The Nutcracker in 5 Minutes.

