2024 Primary Elections countdown: Filing deadline ends

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Monday marked the end of the filing period for candidates in the upcoming 2024 Primary Elections, just 85 days away. The political stage is set for a showdown, focusing on both national and local races.

House District 10: Republican incumbent Michael McCaul faces a challenge in House District 10 from Jared Lovelace for the Republican ticket. On the Democratic side, Theresa Boisseau and Keith McPhail vie for the chance to represent District 10 in Washington.

Statehouse Shake-up Three Statehouse seats are available following the decision of two incumbents not to seek reelection.

On the state level, Stan Gerdes is actively seeking to secure his District 17 seat, facing formidable opposition from Tom Glass, who has recently joined the race. Districts 12 and 14 are certain to witness a changing of the guard, as Kyle Kacal and John Raney have decided not to pursue reelection.

In District 14, Rick Davis and Paul Dyson will engage in a contest for the Republican nomination, while in District 12, John Harvey Slocum and Trey Wharton are set to compete for the Republican nomination.

Brazos County District Attorney Race

Brazos County’s District Attorney, Jarvis Parsons, faces a challenger in current attorney and public defender Maritza Sifuentes-Chavarria.

Brazos County Commissioners

The Commissioners Court in Brazos County is poised for potential transformations, as two incumbents find themselves confronted by fresh challengers.

In Precinct One, incumbent Steve Aldrich is set to face off against former College Station Mayor Karl Mooney and retired Brigadier General Bentley Nettles, who brings experience as the former TABC Executive Director.

Simultaneously, in Precinct Three, incumbent Nancy Berry is gearing up for a head-to-head battle with former State Representative Fred Brown.

Other races

In the upcoming primary elections for Brazos County, Earl Gray, the incumbent Republican County Attorney, is seeking re-election. Wayne Dicky, the Republican Sheriff, is also running for re-election. Meanwhile, Melissa Leonard, a Republican, is in the primary for County Tax Assessor-Collector, and Cristian Villarreal, the Republican County Treasurer, is an incumbent seeking re-election. All of whom do not have a primary challenger.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.