Be Remarkable: Sharon Ensign is praised for her compassion, hard work in caring for patients

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For years there has been a growing demand for healthcare workers in the state of Texas. It’s a line of work that can be hard physically and emotionally and for this week’s Be Remarkable, we’re recognizing a local RN who still goes above and beyond at her job to help her colleagues, patients, and their families.

Fresenius Medical Care employs more than 70,000 workers across North America but Sharon Ensign stands out.

She has worked at Fresenius Kidney Care in Bryan for 12 years and was nominated for the Be Remarkable award by several members of the staff who all agree she is consistently putting patients and their families first and embodies all the characteristics you want in a nurse.

“It was always evident to me that Sharon is just what you want in a nurse, someone you want in the healthcare profession. She’s always just loving and goes beyond for all of her patients,” said Shelby Sudano, a social worker at Fresenius. “She never takes any credit for anything and we want her to deserve this recognition. She makes an impact and I’m very grateful to work with her and have her as a friend.”

“She puts everybody else above herself. So we’re just really lucky to have her support of her team,” said supervisor Melanie Dilly.

Sharon’s late mother Lee and her late sister, Brenda both required dialysis and that’s what convinced Sharon to get into this line of work. Now she’s using her skills and compassion to help other families.

“Every time I see these patients, I always think of my mother and my sister and I think this is me paying back for her. So that’s why I do it,” said Ensign.

“The one message that I would love for you to put out to the public is the importance of getting your blood pressure checked at least annually and getting checked for diabetes as those are the top two causes of kidney failure. As you know, hypertension is a silent killer,” said Ensign.

While many of the workers say Ensign is a key asset to the team, she’ll tell you that it’s a team effort.

“They’re all great here. Everybody is really, really good to the patients and to the community. We always work hard for all the patients here, so it’s not just me. I’m part of a big team,” said Ensign.

