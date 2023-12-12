Brazos County Crime Stoppers asking for help to identify thieves

If you have any information about these individuals please contact your local law enforcement...
If you have any information about these individuals please contact your local law enforcement or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979-775-TIPS).(Courtesy photo to KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to identify two men seen on security camera footage involved in the theft of a welder from Tracks North America during the early morning hours of December 7th.

The location of the business is on SH30.

The truck and trailer are somewhat distinctive and may be known to someone in our area.

If you have any information about these individuals please contact your local law enforcement or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979-775-TIPS).   See below for more information.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M University has named Brigadier General Patrick R. Michaelis as the next Commandant...
Lawsuit alleges ‘degrading and humiliating’ hazing acts within A&M Corps of Cadets
Harry Jenkins
UPDATE: Missing man found in Grimes County
Grimes County Sheriff’s Office investigating drowning of young boy
Devin Newtown
Brazos County inmate attacks detention officer, has new charges added
Save Rosemary Sign
College Station chooses new route for sewer trunkline project, opting not to go through Bryan

Latest News

Welsh was the Dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service before leading the...
Gen. Mark Welsh named President of Texas A&M University
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update - December 12
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
BVMNH train exhibit features conductor, passenger history
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
BVMNH train exhibit featuring Bryan railway history