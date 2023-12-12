Brazos County Crime Stoppers asking for help to identify thieves

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to identify two men seen on security camera footage involved in the theft of a welder from Tracks North America during the early morning hours of December 7th.

The location of the business is on SH30.

The truck and trailer are somewhat distinctive and may be known to someone in our area.

If you have any information about these individuals please contact your local law enforcement or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979-775-TIPS). See below for more information.

