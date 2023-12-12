Brazos Valley designer shows collection at the inaugural Winter Fashion Show

By Lauren Margolis
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Designer Akira Carson put together 16 looks for the inaugural Winter Fashion Show Saturday Dec. 16.

Carson will be featured along with five other designers and clothing brands.

She said all of her designs were made by hand, and have taken her about a month and a half so far to put together all the looks.

Carson said she loves seeing her pieces come together, from sketching it out on paper, to putting the finishing touches on the garment.

“Growing up we used to cut up jeans and hot glue items to the shirt and pants and stuff like that and so I’ve always been into it,” said Carson.

The fashion show starts at 5 p.m., but doors open at noon for the other activities before the main event.

There will be vendors from 1-4 p.m., performances and a toy drive happening.

The fashion show will run about two hours long, and will be at the Brazos Center.

