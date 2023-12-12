College Station chooses new route for sewer trunkline project, opting not to go through Bryan

COLLEGE STATION Texas (KBTX) - Following a more than hour-long executive session after its regular meeting on Monday night, the College Station City Council announced a decision regarding the route of Phase 4 of the Northeast Sewer Trunkline Project.

College Station is expanding its sewage capabilities to keep up with growth in the A&M and Northgate areas. A Phase 4 proposal previously being considered would have run that sewer project through a historic Bryan neighborhood.

Monday night, city leaders decided not to go through Bryan and to direct the city manager to initiate planning for the Northeast sewer trunkline following the route along Cooner Street in Chimney Hill. City leaders say this route includes the necessary lift station and easement acquisition.

In a statement, the city of College Station said it would work with the city of Bryan to address the changes mentioned in a letter on Aug. 10 of this year regarding sewer service on the “East Side” and “West Side” as was previously documented in an interlocal agreement dated December 2011 and following amendments.

According to the city of College Station, they appreciate proposals made by the city of Bryan as they continue discussions and work towards a “successful conclusion.”

The city says the route and options chosen will eliminate the need for three city of College Station lift stations and include the city of Bryan participating in the cost of a wastewater line of $200,000.

Valley Park Lift Station: This College Station lift station can be taken offline once infrastructure connects the existing wastewater line to the lift station into the city of Bryan wastewater service line. City of Bryan staff will recommend to the city council that the city participate in the amount of $200,000 to this city of College Station project. This option may require amending certain current agreements between the two cities.

West Side: With the exception of the above transfer of service, the Interlocal Cooperation and Joint Development Agreement, also known as the Biocorridor ILA, dated Dec. 15, 2011, and amended on Dec. 18, 2012, and again on Jan. 17, 2020, shall continue to govern wastewater service in this area.

East Side: With the completion of the city of Bryan’s new east side wastewater treatment plant, the city is willing to provide service to the city of College Station’s two east side lift stations serving areas north of Highway 30 roughly between Hardy Weedon Road and Cole Lane. The city of Bryan also is willing to accept responsibility for providing complete wastewater treatment in this area, in Bryan’s city limits and the extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ), if the city of College Station wants to transfer the Certificate of Convenience and Necessity (CCN). Otherwise, the city of Bryan will treat wastewater flow from the two aforementioned lift stations for an agreed-upon price, once the city of College Station connects to the city of Bryan’s service.

The city has not announced a date for when the work on Phase 4 of the project could begin.

