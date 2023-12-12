College Station City Council holds last meeting of the year, looks at Southeast Park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station held its last meeting of the year on Monday, and one of the agenda items looked at an update on Southeast Park along with future ballparks.

Southeast Park was the original location for Texas Independent Ballpark, however, those plans fell through back in August after a report from city staff which said the park contains insufficient soil. The city has since held surveys to figure out what the future of Southeast Park may look like.

During Monday’s meeting, a presentation was given to the city council. It showcased the results of the survey which ended up having 553 respondents. According to the data trails were the number one vote with 306 followed by turning the park into a playground with 140 votes and an open area with 81 votes. The results from a public open house were also shared and it showed pump tracks had the most votes at 152 followed by trails at 121.

Jennifer Cain, College Station’s director of capital project said the next step would be approval from the council to move forward and the creation of a master plan for the area as well as determining the cost. During the meeting, Cain suggested working with Texas A&M students to help craft the master plan.

Council member Bob Yancy asked if it selling the land to Midtown Developers for potential residential construction, however, city manager Bryan Woods said because it is classified as parkland if it’s used for anything but that it would then go to the voters for approval.

Even though the survey is closed, Cain said those who would like to provide input on Southeast Park can still reach out to them.

Another topic that was presented involved future ballfields. A survey was also previously conducted to get public input and it had 684 respondents. Out of all of those who responded 70% said that more baseball fields are needed and Cain said most preferred the larger fields, but all fields are needed.

Cain said according to feedback most people want the fields to be closer to existing ones. One of the suggestions was Veterans Park.

“We do have a lot of infrastructure out there to help support pretty significant activity but I think if that’s where we landed somewhere like veterans or expanding it some of it would be expanding additional parking and some of those other things,” Woods said.

City Council member Elizabeth Cunha said that she’s bad for all those who were expecting a baseball field after the ribbon cutting and she would like to see future ballparks prioritized.

“If we can prioritize this, maybe even prioritize it over the development of Southeast Park so that we can provide the fields that we have promised the baseball folks in a matter that shows that we’re trying to honor that commitment that we made to them that would be really important to me,” Cunha said.

The next meeting for the City of College Station will be on January 11th.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.