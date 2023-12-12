Cooper declares for NFL Draft

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper announced on Tuesday that he is declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft and foregoing the rest of his eligibility.

Cooper is an AP First Team All-American and Second Team FWAA All-American in his junior season. He led the SEC and ranked fifth among Power 5 players with 17.0 tackles for loss on the year. Cooper’s team-best 84 total tackles and 8.0 sacks ranked sixth and fourth in the SEC, respectively. The Covington, Louisiana, native tallied at least six takedowns in nine of the team’s 12 games this season, matching his career high with 11 tackles against Alabama and Mississippi State. He had at least 1.0 TFL in seven of the eight SEC games, including 8.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks through the first three league games of the season.

Cooper joins Ainias Smith, McKinnley Jackson, and Layden Robinson as Aggies who have declared for the NFL Draft so far.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.