Focus at Four: Financial Planner talks holiday spending and debt

The Holidays can be a happy time of year, but for some, it can be a strain, especially financially.
By Delaney Peden
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
According to a TransUnion Credit Industry Insights Report, the average credit card holder has a balance of over 6 thousand dollars.

Josh Landman, a financial consultant, joined First News at Four to discuss how to make it through the Holidays and still feel productive.

“A budget is where it all begins. That’s where you get to know what you’re spending on. If you write it out and figure out where you’re at, that’s step one,” said Landman.

You can watch the full interview of advice for the Holiday season in the video player above.

