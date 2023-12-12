Franklin gears up for their fourth state championship in four seasons

By Morgan Weaver
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Lions are state bound for the fourth season in a row after taking down Edna, 52-14, in the state semifinals.

Franklin now has a chance to defend their back-to-back state titles on Thursday against Malakoff.

“Not many people or teams can say they ended their last football game ever on a win, that don’t come around very often,” exclaimed linebacker Colby Smith. “It’s very special. It feels like tradition here. When I was growing up, about 4th or 5th grade, in 2015 we went to state. It was a big deal and ever since then we’ve lived and bred it pretty much.”

For the seniors at Franklin, no season has ended with less than trip to AT&T Stadium and they don’t take it for granted.

“Not many kids get to go to one state championship and to be able to go to four, it has been awesome,” said senior Braden Smith. “Most seniors don’t know when their last game is but to be able to know when your last game is, can’t beat that.”

The Lions and Tigers kick off for the class 3A Division l title on Thursday at 3 p.m. in Arlington.

