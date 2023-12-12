Gen. Mark Welsh named President of Texas A&M University

Welsh was the Dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service before leading the...
Welsh was the Dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service before leading the Office of the President.(Texas A&M University)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M System Board of Regents named General Mark Welsh III the 27th President of Texas A&M University Tuesday morning.

The appointment happened in a telephonic meeting where leaders spent three hours meeting in Executive Session. Welsh accepted the position of Interim President in July and oversaw the flagship university’s 2023 State of The University address and a community meeting regarding the Path Forward plan.

Both events were highly attended and watched following university turmoil, some of which led to the immediate retirement of former President Katherine Banks. Welsh was the Dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service before leading the Office of the President. He was also a finalist for the office when Banks was appointed.

Welsh was named the sole finalist for the position in November, but his final appointment was subject to a 21-day waiting period under Texas law. At the time, he received widespread approval from the Board of Regents, Chancellor John Sharp, and many faculty.

