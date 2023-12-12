Holiday cocktails: How to make Abuelita’s Spiked Hot Chocolate

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Hot Cocoa is a holiday staple, but have you tried it with vodka?

Matt Camp, mixologist and owner of Sage Roots Cocktail, gives us a recipe that will be a hit at your next holiday party!

“To stay true to the Mexican tradition, we use molinillos to froth the drink,” said Camp.

a molinillo is a traditional Mexican wood whisk twirled between the palms as a way to stir hot beverages, like hot chocolate in this case.

Abuelita’s Spiked Hot Chocolate

Ingredients:

-1.5oz of vanilla infused vodka

-3oz of hot cacao

-1 toasted marshmallow

-Abuelita’s Chocolate

-4 cups of milk

-1/2 cup of fresh cacao

-1/2 cup of sugar

-1 cinnamon stick

-1 whole nutmeg

-Vanilla infused vodka

-2 vanilla pods

-12oz of vodka

Directions:

1. Cut the vanilla pods into thirds and combine with the vodka.

2. Store in an airtight container for 2-3 days.

3. Once the flavor has infused, strain out the the vanilla and store the vanilla infused vodka in a new container.

4. Heat up the ingredients in a pot over medium heat, and let simmer until hot and fully mixed.

4. For added froth and texture, use a molinillo (Aztec wooden whisk) and whisk the mixture until it is hot and frothy.

5. Skewer a toasted marshmallow and add as a garnish.

6. Enjoy!

