Holiday cocktails: How to make Abuelita’s Spiked Hot Chocolate
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Hot Cocoa is a holiday staple, but have you tried it with vodka?
Matt Camp, mixologist and owner of Sage Roots Cocktail, gives us a recipe that will be a hit at your next holiday party!
“To stay true to the Mexican tradition, we use molinillos to froth the drink,” said Camp.
a molinillo is a traditional Mexican wood whisk twirled between the palms as a way to stir hot beverages, like hot chocolate in this case.
Abuelita’s Spiked Hot Chocolate
Ingredients:
-1.5oz of vanilla infused vodka
-3oz of hot cacao
-1 toasted marshmallow
-Abuelita’s Chocolate
-4 cups of milk
-1/2 cup of fresh cacao
-1/2 cup of sugar
-1 cinnamon stick
-1 whole nutmeg
-Vanilla infused vodka
-2 vanilla pods
-12oz of vodka
Directions:
1. Cut the vanilla pods into thirds and combine with the vodka.
2. Store in an airtight container for 2-3 days.
3. Once the flavor has infused, strain out the the vanilla and store the vanilla infused vodka in a new container.
4. Heat up the ingredients in a pot over medium heat, and let simmer until hot and fully mixed.
4. For added froth and texture, use a molinillo (Aztec wooden whisk) and whisk the mixture until it is hot and frothy.
5. Skewer a toasted marshmallow and add as a garnish.
6. Enjoy!
