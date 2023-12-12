If you’re gonna play in Texas, you gotta attend the Texas Fiddle Clinic

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aspiring fiddle players, this one’s for you!

The inaugural Texas Fiddle Clinic is happening on Sunday, December 17 from 9am to 5pm at The Stella Hotel in Bryan.

he Texas Fiddle Clinic is a one-day masterclass geared towards high school orchestra students and taught by notable fiddle players from the Red Dirt music scene.

Instructors include Wes Barlow, Nick Worley, Katie Shore, Jody Bartula, Haydn Vitera, Damian Green, Brendon Anthony, Bennett Brown, and Brady Black.

The Texas Fiddle clinic is a unique opportunity for the instructors to share their on-stage knowledge and experiences to fuse with the knowledge the student already posses.

The mission of this clinic is to inspire the next generation of players by introducing students to industry professionals, showing students more creative ways to utilize their instruments outside of the orchestral setting, teaching students about topics pertinent to their instrument that will not be covered in an orchestra program, and mostly importantly, inspiring students with the intention that they will continue to play after high school.

Students do not need prior fiddle experience, but to ensure the students gets the most out of the clinic, it is required that they know how to read sheet music and have at least 4 years of formal playing experience.

Tickets are $200 and can be bought here ahead of the clinic.

