Pet of the week: Meet Rusty!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Rusty is a seven-year-old male Chihuahua mix looking for his forever human to snuggle with!

He was surrendered to a Houston-area shelter and Long Way Home Adoptables took Rusty in as a foster.

He is a clingy boy looking for an owner who loves affection.

Rusty is known for giving lots of kisses!

“Level five clinger! We call these Velcro dogs, and we say that with love. There are a lot of people who are looking for Velcro dogs,” said April Plemons with Long Way Home Adoptables.

Plemons said someone who enjoys cuddling with their pet, or works from home and wants a furry companion would be a great fit for Rusty.

“This is all he wants. He wants to be with people,” added Plemons.

For Rusty’s adoption application, click here.

Also, Long Way Home is selling calendars! All of the proceeds go back into helping more rescue animals!

The rescue has already raised $50,000 for their organization from calendar sales!

