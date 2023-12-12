Taylor Swift donates $1 million after weekend tornadoes

Taylor Swift donated $1 million to tornado relief after storms swept through Tennessee.
Taylor Swift donated $1 million to tornado relief after storms swept through Tennessee.(cosmopolitanuk / YouTube / CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – One of Tennessee’s most famous residents is lending a helping hand following devastating tornadoes.

Taylor Swift donated $1 million to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

The superstar owns a home in the Nashville suburb of Hendersonville.

That area was impacted by a tornado that produced winds of 125 miles per hour.

It was just one of several twisters that killed six people and left thousands homeless in the state.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit recently filed by a Texas A&M University student claims he was forced into...
Lawsuit alleges ‘degrading and humiliating’ hazing acts within A&M Corps of Cadets
Harry Jenkins
UPDATE: Missing man found in Grimes County
Devin Newtown
Brazos County inmate attacks detention officer, has new charges added
Grimes County Sheriff’s Office investigating drowning of young boy
Mark A. Welsh III, Interim President of Texas A&M University.
Regent agenda shows plans to confirm A&M University President Tuesday

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House...
Biden takes tougher stance on Israel’s ‘indiscriminate bombing’ of Gaza’
Video of a man falling into his granddaughter's crib while putting her down for a nap went...
WATCH: Grandpa tumbles into crib while tucking in granddaughter
Ways to catch up on saving for retirement
Ways to catch up on saving for retirement
Ways to catch up on saving for retirement
FILE - Charlie Adelson looks at jurors as his defense attorney presents closing arguments,...
Florida dentist gets life in prison in death of his ex-brother-in-law, a prominent professor