Treat of the Day: Huntsville ISD’s Vanetta Park honored with lifetime achievement award

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Alex Egan
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Vanetta Park was honored with the Mance Park Lifetime Achievement Award during he Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce 89th Annual Awards Gala on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Vanetta Park has worked for Huntsville ISD for 35 years and enjoys her work today as the longtime administrative assistant to the campus principal at Huntsville Elementary.

Park is the founder and president of the nonprofit Community Praise Ministry which is involved in several volunteer activities including an annual back-to-school supply giveaway event.

