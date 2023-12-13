Alzheimers Association holds Christmas Caroloke fundraising event

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Raise money for Alzheimers research while singing your favorite Christmas songs on stage!

Christmas Caroloke will be Dec. 14 from 6-8 p.m. at the Grand Stafford Theater.

“We really just wanted to have a really great festive gathering to support a great cause, open it up to the community and have just a wonderful time getting in the Christmas spirit,” said General Manager of Grand Stafford Theater Rob Hitchcock.

There are no reservations needed and everyone is invited!

All you do is show up and a $10 donation will get you in the door for a fun night of singing and light bites.

This is the final stretch for the Alzheimers Association to reach their $85,000 goal!

“We raise money for the walk which in turn helps with research,” said Walk to End Alzheimers Chair Shelly Archer.

“Because we have great lights and sound, you get this really fun full-scale production experience as karaoke. This isn’t just your grandma’s karaoke, this is the real deal,” added Hitchcock.

Come out for a night of fun for a good cause!

