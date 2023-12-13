Alzheimers Association holds Christmas Caroloke fundraising event

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Lauren Margolis
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Raise money for Alzheimers research while singing your favorite Christmas songs on stage!

Christmas Caroloke will be Dec. 14 from 6-8 p.m. at the Grand Stafford Theater.

“We really just wanted to have a really great festive gathering to support a great cause, open it up to the community and have just a wonderful time getting in the Christmas spirit,” said General Manager of Grand Stafford Theater Rob Hitchcock.

There are no reservations needed and everyone is invited!

All you do is show up and a $10 donation will get you in the door for a fun night of singing and light bites.

This is the final stretch for the Alzheimers Association to reach their $85,000 goal!

“We raise money for the walk which in turn helps with research,” said Walk to End Alzheimers Chair Shelly Archer.

“Because we have great lights and sound, you get this really fun full-scale production experience as karaoke. This isn’t just your grandma’s karaoke, this is the real deal,” added Hitchcock.

Come out for a night of fun for a good cause!

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M University has named Brigadier General Patrick R. Michaelis as the next Commandant...
Lawsuit alleges ‘degrading and humiliating’ hazing acts within A&M Corps of Cadets
Harry Jenkins
UPDATE: Missing man found in Grimes County
If you have any information about these individuals please contact your local law enforcement...
Brazos County Crime Stoppers asking for help to identify thieves
Save Rosemary Sign
College Station chooses new route for sewer trunkline project, opting not to go through Bryan
Welsh was the Dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service before leading the...
Gen. Mark Welsh named President of Texas A&M University

Latest News

Menorah generic
It’s Hanukkah! Learn about the Jewish holiday with Chabad TAMU
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
hanukkah
caroloke
caroloke
student exchange
Become an exchange student in Poland and allow a Polish student to visit the Brazos Valley!