Archer leads Bryan to 68-45 win over Copperas Cove

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Avery Archer scored 30 points including 8 3-pointers as the Bryan Lady Vikings beat Copperas Cove 68-45 Tuesday night at Viking Gym.

Archer hit 6 3-pointers in the first half on her way to 22 points in the first 16 minutes. She added 8 second half points including 2 3-pointers as she nearly single handedly beat the Bull Dawgs with her 30 point performance.

Bryan’s other double digit scorer was Taylor Montgomery who had 11.

The Lady Vikings will travel to Houston on Friday to take on Second Baptist.

