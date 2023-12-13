Become an exchange student in Poland and allow a Polish student to visit the Brazos Valley!

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Lauren Margolis
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -B-CS Sister Cities Exchange Program is looking for families to host high schoolers from Poland.

20 Polish students are looking to come to the U.S. for 10 days in March 2024 and experience what the Brazos Valley and the Lone Star state has to offer!

In turn, U.S. students can stay with host families in Poland for 10 days in the Summer.

There is an application process due by Dec. 20 for this cultural experience.

“Just to see how students in Poland, how they’re educated compared to how students here are educated, and the sports, they were very interested in American sports,” said Karin C. Loftin with the B-CS Sister Cities Association.

“The cultural experience and understanding of the world and how things operate really creates great opportunity as students are thinking about graduating,” said Emma Ferrek with the organization.

Ferrek also said it offers the opportunity to build life-long friendships with people around the world.

This experience is available to high school students, grades 9-12.

