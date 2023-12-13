Brazos Valley Educators Awards Nominations opening in January

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In spring 2023, educators Natalyn Samuels and Que Samuels wanted to find a way to honor their peers in the field.

They came up with the Brazos Valley Educators Awards and hosted the first one on June 2. The turnout exceeded their expectations.

“There were literally less than five empty seats in the house,” Natalyn said. “I mean, it was a beautiful, beautiful night.”

The couple rolled out the red carpet to honor the pillars of education including administrators, teachers and auxiliary team members. They took nominations from the community and the winners received glass apple trophies.

The educator with the most overall votes received a gold apple trophy. The first one went to Alfred Scott, the O.W. Sadberry, Sr. Intermediate School Principal.

Natalyn said the event made everyone feel seen.

“It makes you feel like okay, all that hard work, all those extra hours before and after school, all those extra weekend minutes or whatever, it was worth it,” she said.

Now, the Samuels are gearing up for next year’s event. It’s happening June 7 at the Ice House on Main in Bryan.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Award nominations will open Jan. 1. The community will have the opportunity to nominate their favorite teachers and other school staff members.

New categories will be added including collegiate and early childhood professionals along with bus drivers.

The nomination form will be on Facebook.

As for the event itself, Que Samuels said it’s going to be bigger and better.

“We’ll still have the red carpet, we’ll still have the music, we’ll still have the lights but we’re adding some things that’s gonna really like wow them,” Que Samuels said.

To stay up to date on event details and to see photos from last year, click here.

A portion of the event honors retired educators. The 2024 recipients have been named and include Linda Asberry, Shirley Eaton, Blanche Hall, Agnes Gray, Debbie Richards, Mike McCarley and Ruthie Waller.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.