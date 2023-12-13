Bryan uses second-half surge to top Consol in crosstown showdown

Bryan's CJ Ellis celebrates after making a three pointer at the halftime buzzer against Consol
Bryan's CJ Ellis celebrates after making a three pointer at the halftime buzzer against Consol(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 12, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan boys’ basketball team beat A&M Consolidated 82-71 Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.

The Vikings outscored the Tigers 45-30 in the second half. Consol led for the majority of the first half, but Bryan went on an 8-2 run to close the half to head into the break trailing 41-37. The Vikings used a 9-2 run in the third quarter to take the lead and never looked back.

CJ Ellis and Ke’Auntre Merchant led the Vikings with 19 points each. Jacob Walker also scored double digits.

Jaimeon Chambers for the Tigers had a game-high 20 points.

The Tigers fall to 3-7 while the Vikings move to 10-7.

Bryan will host Huntsville on Friday. Consol hits the road to take on Magnolia for their district opener on Friday.

