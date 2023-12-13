Camp Hearne to host annual Ghost Walk

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Alex Egan
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Come to Camp Hearne for a haunting evening and learn the story of former prisoner Hugo Krauss.

Krauss was brutally murdered while at the WWII Prisoner-of-War Camp located in Hearne.

“[Krauss] was attacked with boards with four-inch nails, lead pipes and homemade knives.” Melissa Freeman, the Camp Hearne Program Director and tour guide said. “He was attacked by a group of hardcore Nazis who considered him a traitor.”

Visitors can learn more at Camp Hearne’s annual Ghost Walk on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Admission is free. Freeman suggests bringing a flashlight and wearing sturdy shoes as the tour takes place in the woods where the actual events took place. People who attend will stop four times along the way while learning more about Krauss.

No RSVP is required. Freeman suggests arriving at 5:45 p.m. so the tour can start at 6 p.m.

Camp Hearne is located at 12424 Camp Hearne Road, Hearne, Texas, 77859.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M University has named Brigadier General Patrick R. Michaelis as the next Commandant...
Lawsuit alleges ‘degrading and humiliating’ hazing acts within A&M Corps of Cadets
Harry Jenkins
UPDATE: Missing man found in Grimes County
Grimes County Sheriff’s Office investigating drowning of young boy
Devin Newtown
Brazos County inmate attacks detention officer, has new charges added
Save Rosemary Sign
College Station chooses new route for sewer trunkline project, opting not to go through Bryan

Latest News

A Milam County Judge sentenced Phillip Pounder to 45 years in prison.
Drug dealer sentenced to 45 years in prison
Tuesday Evening Weather Update - December 12
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Gen. Mark Welsh named President of Texas A&M University
“It tracks the history of trains since as early as Greece to what we’re experiencing now,
Learn history of trains, check out rare artifacts at Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History Museum exhibit