Camp Hearne to host annual Ghost Walk

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Come to Camp Hearne for a haunting evening and learn the story of former prisoner Hugo Krauss.

Krauss was brutally murdered while at the WWII Prisoner-of-War Camp located in Hearne.

“[Krauss] was attacked with boards with four-inch nails, lead pipes and homemade knives.” Melissa Freeman, the Camp Hearne Program Director and tour guide said. “He was attacked by a group of hardcore Nazis who considered him a traitor.”

Visitors can learn more at Camp Hearne’s annual Ghost Walk on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Admission is free. Freeman suggests bringing a flashlight and wearing sturdy shoes as the tour takes place in the woods where the actual events took place. People who attend will stop four times along the way while learning more about Krauss.

No RSVP is required. Freeman suggests arriving at 5:45 p.m. so the tour can start at 6 p.m.

Camp Hearne is located at 12424 Camp Hearne Road, Hearne, Texas, 77859.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.