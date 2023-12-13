Cold rain expected to close out the Brazos Valley’s week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A potent but needed weather maker will impact Texas this week. What starts as showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday for parts of West Texas eventually turns into the potential of a wintry mix and snow in the Texas Panhandle to the Southern High Plains. Settle down -- no wintry weather locally for the Brazos Valley, but a cold, wet day is expected before we close out the work and school week.

HOW MUCH RAIN IS POSSIBLE?

As of Tuesday’s forecast data, we still expect anywhere from half to an inch of rain seems reasonable for the Brazos Valley. Higher totals of one and a half to two inches are not ruled out between the time rain starts Friday through Saturday, but that all depends on the exact track of this low-pressure system late Friday and Saturday.

The Weather Prediction Center has placed a large amount of Texas real estate under an isolated risk of flooding Friday (KBTX)

The Weather Prediction Center has refined its excessive rainfall outlook for Friday. The Brazos Valley sits pretty much right in the middle of the area marked for a one out of five risk for what is called “Excessive Rainfall” potential. Essentially, heavy rain could move through the same areas multiple times during this event or fall for an extended period over localized areas through could create a brief, minor flood concern. While a low potential, this event could warrant the following being monitored:

Minor flooding in low-lying areas

Ponding of water on city streets and roads

Localized increase in water levels in and along local creeks, rivers, and ponds

Instances of flash flooding

TIMING AND WHAT TO EXPECT

Friday is expected to start cloudy and cool with temperatures in the 50s. Thermometers will likely max out in the upper 50s to right around 60° before this rain chance and associated cold front change up the rest of the day.

We are beginning to get more high-resolution data to give us a look at how Friday’s rain chance shakes out. As a general timeline, for the majority of us the rain looks to start just before or right around mid-morning to midday. As the rain moves in, pushed by a cold front, temperatures will steadily fall. Widespread rain -- some heavy rain at times -- looks to have staying power for much of the afternoon, evening, and early overnight hours. The heaviest rain, and easiest time to stack up much-needed rain in area gauges -- currently is expected between midday and early afternoon.

Severe weather is NOT expected with the round of active weather.

More details are included in the video above. This forecast will need to be adjusted and fine-tuned as forecast confidence increases over the next 36 to 48 hours. More details can be found here on KBTX.com, on-air, social media, and in the KBTX PinPoint Weather App.

