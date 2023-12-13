College Station decides on new route for Northeast Sewer Trunkline Project

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Following over a year of debate between Bryan and College Station, College Station has decided where they’ll run a new sewer line from the Northgate area.

The City of College Station made a decision not to put its sewer line through the historic Bryan neighborhood, Beverley Estates. Instead, the city will build a lift station to pump waste.

College Station Mayor John Nichols explains that the line will “go up Cooner Street in College Station and down Chimney Hill Drive, and then through several other routes on 29th street, and then through the back part of the Bryan City Sewer Wastewater Treatment plan over there, and then connect with the third phase which has been completed up along Carter Creek.”

Nichols says the city of Bryan will pay $200,000 of that cost if their plan is approved.

“We need to wait to see what the City of Bryan actually agrees to. These are the proposals that we are working on and that is really a very small part of the total picture to help extend the line on the west side to serve some of the area inside the City of College Station that needs to be served,” he said.

Cooner Street resident, Mary Trantham, said she understands that as the community grows, its infrastructure needs to grow with it.

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)

“At the end of the day, they have to do what they have to do because I know that A&M in general is accepting a lot of students and it’s growing rapidly, and we’re aware of that so I feel like they’re just having to make tough decisions and either way some people’s feelings are going to be hurt when you have to make tough decisions like that,” said Trantham.

Scott Hickle, the president of Beverley Estates HOA, says residents on Rosemary Drive are thrilled that the city decided not to run the sewer line through their streets.

“It was joy in our household and up and down the street and in our neighborhood. Lots and lots of people have called and expressed their congratulations and excitement over the prospect that we continue to promote neighborhood integrity,” he said.

For now, everyone seems to be on the same page.

“Two cities in one community. We are very proud to be members of our Bryan-College Station community and it’s great to know that we have friends on both sides of the city line,” said Hickle.

“I appreciate the opportunity to try to bring this to some shared conclusion. I appreciate the input the City of Bryan has provided,” said Nichols.

Mayor John Nichols said College Station’s next step will be to begin planning the new line.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.