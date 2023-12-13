College Station falls in district home opener to Magnolia
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougars lost to Magnolia 51-38 Tuesday night at Cougar Gym.
College Station had a three point lead after the first quarter and a one point lead at halftime, but Magnolia outscored the Cougars 30-16 in the second half to secure the win.
The Cougars return to action this Friday when they host Montgomery.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.