Congressman McCaul discusses conflicts both overseas and here at home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The conflicts overseas in Israel and also in Ukraine continue, but there are also tensions at our southern border here in Texas.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul joined News 3 at 6 Tuesday to discuss the ongoing conflicts.

McCaul recently held a hearing to discuss the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy.

“I really want to hold the administration’s feet to the fire on this because this policy in the prior Administration was working. It’s very simple when you apply for political Asylum once you enter the United States you’re removed to Mexico pinning the adjudication of your claim,” McCaul said. “That means that you’re not in the United States and then released into society with catch and release because we don’t have enough detention space. This program was working. When President Biden and Mayorkas rescinded that policy on day one it changed everything and the cartels knew that. "

McCaul says while he applauds his state counterparts for passing border security legislation in the special session, this is a federal responsibility.

“It’s a responsibility that the federal government and this Administration have failed in and have let down the American people,” he said. “I can tell you I talked to people on the other side of the aisle who agree with me. They want the Border more secure and they know that it’s out of control and it’s chaos.”

In recent weeks, McCaul has spent time with the families of those being held hostage in Hamas.

“It’s very hard because they’re you know, they want to have hope that they’re gonna see their loved ones again, but it’s obviously very very difficult,” he said.

