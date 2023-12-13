Drug dealer sentenced to 45 years in prison
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - A Milam County Judge sentenced a Rockdale man to 45 years in prison.
In October, Phillip Pounder pleaded guilty to seven separate counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.
The substances included methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.
According to a press release from the district attorney’s office, Pounder bragged that he was the major drug supplier in Milam County.
Pounder is a Aryan Brotherhood member.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.