Drug dealer sentenced to 45 years in prison

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - A Milam County Judge sentenced a Rockdale man to 45 years in prison.

In October, Phillip Pounder pleaded guilty to seven separate counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

The substances included methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.

According to a press release from the district attorney’s office, Pounder bragged that he was the major drug supplier in Milam County.

Pounder is a Aryan Brotherhood member.

