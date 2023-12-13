Edgerrin Cooper named to Sporting News All-America Team

Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper
Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper(KBTX)
By Rachel Perreault, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football’s Edgerrin Cooper was named to the Sporting News All-America Second Team, the outlet announced Wednesday morning. 

For his impressive play this season, Cooper has already received First Team All-SEC accolades from the league’s coaches and was also named a First Team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, AP, The Athletic and CBS Sports, and a Second Team All-American by the FWAA.

Cooper was an unstoppable force in his junior season, helping the Aggies rank seventh among Power 5 teams in total defense (295.0 y/g), while also boasting top-three season totals in tackles for loss (96.0) and sacks (42.0) as a team.

The linebacker led the SEC and ranked fifth among Power 5 players with 17.0 tackles for loss on the year.

Cooper’s team-best 84 total tackles and 8.0 sacks ranked sixth and fourth in the SEC, respectively.

The Covington, Louisiana, native tallied at least six takedowns in nine of the team’s 12 games this season, matching his career high with 11 tackles against Alabama and Mississippi State. 

He had at least 1.0 TFL in seven of the eight SEC games, including 8.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks through the first three league games of the season.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M University has named Brigadier General Patrick R. Michaelis as the next Commandant...
Lawsuit alleges ‘degrading and humiliating’ hazing acts within A&M Corps of Cadets
Harry Jenkins
UPDATE: Missing man found in Grimes County
If you have any information about these individuals please contact your local law enforcement...
Brazos County Crime Stoppers asking for help to identify thieves
Save Rosemary Sign
College Station chooses new route for sewer trunkline project, opting not to go through Bryan
Welsh was the Dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service before leading the...
Gen. Mark Welsh named President of Texas A&M University

Latest News

Elko adds Moffitt as Strength & Conditioning Coach
Texas A&M set to graduate 29 Student-Athletes at Fall Commencement
Highlights: College Station vs Magnolia
Highlights: College Station vs Magnolia
Bryan Vikings basketball logo
Archer leads Bryan to 68-45 win over Copperas Cove